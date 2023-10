Reuters

Exemptions to sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports that the U.S. is mulling should not result in a large crude production surge in the OPEC country, instead taking barrels away from its current main destination China, experts said. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden plans to provide some broad easing of energy-related sanctions for Venezuela's oil and gas sector almost immediately, a senior U.S. State Department official told Reuters on Wednesday, in response to a deal on guarantees for the 2024 presidential election reached between the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition. The same day, Trinidad and Tobago announced the U.S authorized a license amendment clearing the way for a joint gas project with Venezuela.