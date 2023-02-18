Full Focus: Rising Stars showcase NBA's bright future

The Canadian Press

Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action. She'll be rinkside for her current gig at the Canadian women's curling championship. Courtney, who won a world title in 2017 as a second with skip Rachel Homan, has joined TSN's broadcast team for the Feb. 17-26 national playdowns in Kamloops, B.C. "I'm most looking forward to taking in all the action," Courtney said. "The f