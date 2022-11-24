'Full-fledged human rights crisis' in Iran - U.N.

STORY: The body is debating a motion brought by a group of some 50 countries led by Germany and Iceland to create a new investigative fact-finding mission to probe alleged abuses since a wave of protests began over the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.

The meeting is seen as a key test of the West's clout within the council following a thwarted attempt to create greater scrutiny of China's human rights record last month.

Iran has been lobbying against the motion and sent a delegation to Geneva earlier this month to urge countries to vote against the resolution, as well as sent diplomatic missions a series of documents seen by Reuters.