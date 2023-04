The Canadian Press

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government is recommending the City of Surrey continue its transition to the Surrey Police Service, despite the wishes of the new council to revert to the RCMP. The government cites RCMP staff vacancies as one of the key reasons for not wanting the city to keep the Mounties, saying it ensures public safety for the people of Surrey and throughout B.C. The government says the decision is not binding, but it has placed several mandatory conditions on the city should