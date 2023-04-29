FULL CIRCLE FLORIDA | Tampa is becoming a hot spot for tech start-ups, and one local nonprofit is leading the change to bring them to the Bay Area.

CBC

A Brampton mother says her family has taken a major financial hit after falling victim to a pizza delivery scam. Samjhana Shrestha said she thought she was doing a nice thing when a teenager approached her in a grocery store parking lot and asked her to pay for their pizza delivery with her debit card. The teen told her the Domino's driver wouldn't accept the cash they had. She did, and took the teen's cash in exchange, only to later realize she was the victim of an elaborate fraud. The scammers