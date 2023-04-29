FULL CIRCLE FLORIDA | Tampa is becoming a hot spot for tech start-ups, and one local nonprofit is leading the change to bring them to the Bay Area.
Tampa is becoming a hot spot for tech start-ups, and one local nonprofit is leading the change to bring them to the Bay Area. Reporter Michael Paluska explains why a direct connection to Israel is brining high paying jobs to the Florida. And Dr. Susan MacManus joins us to discuss the political side of DeSantis vs. Disney and the Governors globe-trotting trip to Japan and Israel. Plus we look at President Biden’s reelection bid which launched this week.