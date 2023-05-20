FULL CIRCLE FLORIDA | President Biden is facing a crisis at the border and the U.S. Capitol.
President Biden is facing a crisis at the border and the U.S. Capitol. ABC News political director Rick Klein is here to explain it all.
President Biden is facing a crisis at the border and the U.S. Capitol. ABC News political director Rick Klein is here to explain it all.
Georgia criticized for resuming direct flights to Russia
As Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy touched down in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday, cameras zoomed in on the plane: a French government-labelled military aircraft. At times since Russia invaded Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic overtures have made some of his allies angry and wary of his intentions despite Paris providing substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine. But on Friday as Zelenskiy first landed in Jeddah to address the Arab League, the French Airbus emblazoned with the tricolour flag marked an achievement for Macron.
As Western supplies of high-tech weapons flow into Ukraine in preparation for the anticipated spring offensive, Russia is also trying to bolster its arsenal. It has resorted to trading SU-35 fighter jets to Iran in return for continued supply of Iranian Shahid 136 attack drones, and also fielded state-of-the-art missile systems for the first time. The Iranian attack drones are not sophisticated, or expensive, but do enable Russia to maintain nightly pressure on Ukraine's limited supplies of air defence missiles.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
Fox NewsJudiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) repeatedly denied Democrats’ requests to receive the testimony of one of the GOP’s self-described “whistleblowers” during Thursday’s House hearing on the “weaponization” of the FBI, prompting Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) to confront him with the actual rules.Needless to say, Jordan was less than pleased.During this latest hearing pushing the GOP narrative that the FBI is weaponized against conservatives, Jordan told Democrats that “you’re not getting the t
"He’s going to be very exposed," William Barr told CBS News.
"There are certain brands - historical brands - that Donald Trump connects to and really takes pride in having a connection to," the show host and reporter says
Political opponents such as former President Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized DeSantis over the outcome.
Donald Trump, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and others predicted disaster when Title 42 ended. But so far, migrant apprehensions on the border have dropped.
Today on Ukraine: The Latest, the panel discusses the latest news from the frontlines as the battle for Bakhmut continues. Plus, we analyse news from the G7 in Japan and respond to listeners questions on Russia and Ukraine in World War Two.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said he's "strongly considering" a run for president, which would pit him against the Florida governor.
Moscow accuses Western countries of ‘still adhering to the escalation scenario’
Trudeau goes viral for striking 'manner legs' pose during South Korea visitYONHAP, AP
The former TV host, who denies her 2022 election defeat for Arizona governor, didn't hold back with her praise of the former president.
‘Feds are coming fast’: Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicts Trump will go jailCNN
At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, sanctioned Russian oligarchs suffered the humiliation of having their private jets seized.
Sen. Lyudmila Narusova's growing public aspersions about the war signal a growing discontent among Russian leaders and mounting chaos in the Kremlin.
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday, but the articles are unlikely to pass in a House that is deeply divided and with a thin Republican majority. Ms Greene, the right-wing firebrand who has promoted numerous conspiracy theories both before and during her tenure in Congress, announced her articles of impeachment against Mr Biden in a news conference on Thursday.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDon’t look now, but Donald Trump’s “I’m an idiot” defense may go up in smoke, as the notion that Trump sincerely thought he could wave his hand and magically deem documents declassified seems to be taking a major hit.According to CNN, “…the National Archives plans to hand 16 documents over to the special counsel that show Trump knew the correct procedure for declassifying such material.” In a letter obtained by CNN, acting Archivist Debr
Republicans seize on ongoing transphobic outrage over an Instagram video