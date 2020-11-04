'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

VIDEO SHOWS: ARGENTINE TENNIS PLAYER DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN WISHING THE BEST FOR COMPATRIOT DIEGO MARADONA

"Well, he's a sports idol you know since I was a child. I didn't see him play, just on YouTube or videos that I can see on TV and everything, not live, but he's one of my idols, for sure, in football, I love football and he's Argentinian. So every place you go, everyone knows Argentina because of Maradona. That's why I put 'Fuerza Diego', because he's struggling, he's not healthy right now and he had surgery last night. It was good, so everyone is trying to get him a good recovery."

"Well I found out, how we all find out about things nowadays, through social media, and we saw that he was admitted into hospital after his birthday. I took part in the videos that were sent for his birthday but we had already seen a few days ago that he seemed a bit down, and we found out through social media and then we followed every update and that he had to have an operation and all the rest which it all seems to have gone well. So, I was following what was happening and we talked about what was happening. I spoke to my physio Leo who is here as a trainer and spoke with my girlfriend about everything he did when he was trainer and his achievements and a bit of everything so we are still following what’s happening and of course since we are Argentinian 100 percent of the people I follow are always keeping me informed about this and what might be the latest. I met him during a Davis Cup in 2012. He didn’t just come to see it but he also came to see the training and he had lunch with us at the tent, if I recall correctly I think it was against the Czech Republic, I don’t remember but it was 2012. And then after we had several exchanges via Whatsapp and some messages a few years ago and once I started playing better he was always there congratulating me."

STORY: Argentina's Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday (November 4).

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time, underwent surgery on Tuesday to treat a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona's lawyer said the 60-year-old was in excellent condition and recovering well.

Schwartzman signed the words "#FuerzaDiego" on a TV camera after his match against Gasquet.

