FTX's Bankman-Fried signs extradition papers

STORY: The process of extraditing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried back to the United States appears to be underway.

The Bahamas' acting commissioner of Corrections confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried signed legal papers at noon that day, paving the way for his extradition from country.

He faces fraud charges in the US over the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse.

A hearing in Bankman-Fried's case will take place on Wednesday at 11 am eastern time, a court official told Reuters.

This comes after several days of confusion about the 30-year-old disgraced cryptocurrency mogul’s extradition status.

A U.S.-based lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not respond to requests for comment.

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in The Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX was based.

That was after a U.S. grand jury indicted him for allegedly stealing customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto hedge fund.

He initially told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition, but Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse his decision.