FTX.US Scores Deal With Owner of Washington Wizards, Capitals in Bid to Expand DC Presence
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In an attempt to be more visible to regulators, FTX.US has partnered with Washington, D.C.-based Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE). MSE owns the NBA's Washington Wizards, the NHL's Washington Capitals, the WNBA's Washington Mystics, and Capital One Arena, where all three teams play. With FTX.US now being MSE’s official crypto exchange and NFT partner, “The Hash” group discusses FTX.US' latest sports marketing partnership potentially moving the needle for Web 3.