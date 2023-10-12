FTX trial: key witness says collapse was 'relief'

STORY: A key witness in the trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said in court on Wednesday she had been "terrified" the truth would come out about the cryptocurrency exchange’s problems.

Caroline Ellison testified that, in the end, its collapse in late 2022 brought her an "overwhelming feeling of relief."

Ellison is the former chief executive of Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.

She was also his confidant and sometime romantic partner.

On Wednesday, she said that Bankman-Fried directed her to falsify Alameda's balance sheets.

The aim was to keep lenders at bay, as cryptocurrency markets hit a downturn in 2022.

Tearing up as she described the final days before FTX declared bankruptcy, Ellison said she felt "indescribably bad" about the harm caused to FTX customers and employees.

But, she added, its collapse lifted the "dread" hanging over her, saying:

"I felt a sense of relief that I didn't have to lie anymore.”

She told the court her former boss described himself as a "utilitarian", and said:

"He didn't think rules like 'don't lie' or 'don't steal' fit into that framework.”

Prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of plundering billions in FTX customer funds to prop up Alameda, buy real estate and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political campaigns.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Ellison, meanwhile, has pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

On Wednesday, Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried had suggested boosting FTX’s market share by getting regulators to "crack down" on rival crypto exchange Binance.

She said watchdogs had "promised" Bankman-Fried that a Binance crackdown was coming, but did not elaborate.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance and its founder in June 2023, alleging that they commingled and diverted customer funds.

Binance and its founder have denied those allegations.