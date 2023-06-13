FTC asks court to block Microsoft's Activision deal

STORY: Microsoft’s $69 billion blockbuster deal to buy major game company Activision Blizzard hit a new roadblock on Monday:

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a temporary court order to prevent a final agreement before Friday, which it expects is the potential deadline to close the deal.

It’s a setback for Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard, which is behind big-name titles like “Call of Duty” and the recent “Diablo IV”, would be the biggest buyout deal in video game history, but market leaders like Sony want it to be blocked.

The FTC argues the transaction gives Microsoft the “ability and increased incentive to withhold or degrade Activision’s content in ways that substantially lessen competition”.

In other words it’s arguing Microsoft would lower game quality or player experience on rival consoles, like Nintendo’s Switch, or Sony’s PlayStation 5 or manipulate pricing or access to Activision content.

The case also reflects the Biden administration’s more muscular approach to antitrust enforcement.

The FTC already tried to challenge the deal legally in December for antitrust reasons.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company would fight the FTC in court.

To allay concerns it’s dominating the industry, Microsoft has offered to sign a decree with the FTC to provide "Call of Duty" games to rivals including Sony for a decade.

Nintendo and chip maker Nvidia have already signed ten-year pacts with Microsoft in the event the deal goes through.