FSU's blowout win over LSU reminds fans of one important lesson
Jason Fritz discusses the important lesson we should take away from FSU's 45-24 blowout win over LSU.
NEW YORK (AP) — The second set was slipping away from Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Sunday, so maybe she was frustrated by that... or the stumble that left her doing the splits while getting broken... or the pair of double-faults that helped Caroline Wozniacki take that game. Or perhaps it was simply that the last thing she wanted to hear at that moment was the near-constant chatter coming from Brad Gilbert, one of her two coaches sitting in the front row at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The defending champion had to dip into his armoury of explosive winners to finally see off the British number two inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada's men's basketball team is returning to the Olympics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada's men's basketball team has not played at the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games. "We’re a part of history," said Gilg
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 14 and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss — the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibitions on the way to the World Cup — came on a night whe
Check out how Twitter reacted to Ciryl Gane's flawless TKO win at UFC Paris.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest
This comes after Biles won her record-breaking eighth national title at the championships in San Jose, California, last weekend
Ludvig Aberg is expected to become the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history on Monday when Luke Donald selects him in his European team, just four months after leaving college to turn professional.
The Briton admitted he was “totally at fault” for the incident on lap 41 at Monza.
Defending champions Spain are out of the Basketball World Cup after a 88-85 loss to Canada in Jakarta.
Full list of current WWE Champions, including Universal, Intercontinental, Women's, US, Tag Team, and more across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup. Latvia is going for the first time ever, and Serbia is on its way there as well. So is Canada — which ousted defending champion Spain to claim the last spot. The final spots in the knockout round were decided Sunday, with Italy, Latvia, Canada and Serbia grabbing their quarterfinal spots. Slovenia, Germany, Lithuania and the U.S. all qualified on Friday. And Lithuania pulled off a stunner on Sunday,
DENVER (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit a two-out, go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Sunday to take two of three in the weekend series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and singled to drive in a pair of runs and Spencer Horwitz, a late fill-in for ailing Brandon Belt, added three hits, including his first career home run to help Toronto remain 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the third AL wild card. “We’re starting to click,” Horwitz
DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a three-run triple in a four-run fifth inning, Charlie Blackmon had three hits and three RBIs on his bobblehead night, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Saturday. Doyle’s two-out triple gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead and Blackmon followed with an RBI single as the Rockies broke a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 12 games. “They were throwing me a lot of off-speed and I got a good fastball up in the zone,
The family's eldest daughter threw the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Friday's home game in Los Angeles
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ryan Preece said he’d had a recent conversation with mixed martial arts fighter Miesha Tate, apparently wanting to compare notes on the effects of facial bruising and how to handle it after his dramatic flip at Daytona International Speedway. When he briefly removed his sunglasses during a media availability Saturday outside his […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone should know by now to never count out Novak Djokovic. No matter how big a deficit he faces. No matter how poorly he might be playing. And so it made sense that Djokovic would manage to come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open, avoiding what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. “The message is sent to the rest of the field, obviously, that I’m still able to play five sets, d
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Jadon Sancho was dropped for the Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday because of below-par displays in training, sparking an angry reaction from the winger in a social media post in which he claimed he was being made a "scapegoat." The 23-year-old Sancho did not travel to north London for the match at Emirates Stadium, where two stoppage-time goals by Arsenal consigned United to a 3-1 loss. Ten Hag said after the match that Sancho, wh
Fulham ended up losing 5-1 after Nathan Ake’s header on the stroke of half-time was allowed to stand.
The Toronto Argonauts showed commitment to quarterback Chad Kelly by signing him to a three-year, $1.865 million contract, the richest in CFL history.