Fry's Food Stores has everything you need to make homemade tamales
((SL Advertiser)) Fry's Food Stores has everything you need to make homemade tamales. For more information, go to frysfood.com
((SL Advertiser)) Fry's Food Stores has everything you need to make homemade tamales. For more information, go to frysfood.com
Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement.
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
Sylvester Stallone has had five kids with two wives. All about Sage's acting career and death, plus his relationships with his other four kids.
The Good Liars said the scene outside of Trump rallies "feels a little bit like you’re in the ‘Twilight Zone.'"
Rumors about Reese Witherspoon dating Kevin Costner swirled this week. Here's what Reese's rep had to say.
The former president strolled into Madison Square Garden with Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and Dana White before a surprise greeting at UFC 295.
Tim Scott, GOP candidate for president in 2024, dropped out of the race, ending his plans to become the first African-American to secure the Republican nomination.
One claim in particular from Donald Trump's "very, very smart" daughter "kind of rang a little not true to me," said Stephanie Grisham.
A "courageous" teenager in the US was beaten to death when he confronted a mob over a friend who was being bullied, his family has said. Jonathan Lewis, 17, was attacked by up to 15 people near a school in Las Vegas, according to reports. The teenager had confronted the group after "one of his smaller friends" had something stolen from him and was thrown in a bin, a statement on a GoFundMe page said.
Rory McIlroy’s next interaction with Patrick Cantlay promises to be interesting after the world No 2 branded the American “a d---” in the ongoing fallout from the Ryder Cup.
Documents seized from militants and other intelligence indicated the Hamas had planned to provoke a regional conflict in the Middle East.
The 'Cravings' author laughed off a zipper mishap at the annual charity event in West Hollywood
The TFSA is slated for some BIG changes in 2024. Here are some ideas on how you can win BIG from these new changes. The post How to Prepare for the Big TFSA Change in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The search continues for a missing woman and her parents after her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder when police tracked a body part found in a dumpster back to their Los Angeles area home, authorities said.
"Because I’ve made these mistakes myself, I know I want to be loving, kind and generous. Most of my clients do, too."
Trump's ex-attorney said the former president is putting his kids in jeopardy,
NASA astronauts accidentally dropped their toolbox during a walk around the International Space Station - and the floating kit could be visible from Earth. Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara spent six hours and 42 minutes outside the ISS as they carried out maintenance work. It was even captured on camera by the pair's Japanese colleague Satoshi Furukawa, who accidentally photographed the bag while taking a shot of Mount Fuji.
Former President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said Sunday that she will be filing for a mistrial in the former president’s fraud cause in New York “soon,” while raising concerns that it will be the same trial judge deciding on the motion. Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns on both social media and in court about the…
Michelle Keegan looked nothing short of fabulous at the weekend as she donned a sizzling white leather dress. See glamorous photo...
Ukraine has eliminated 572 enemy troops and 32 units of military equipment in one day in the south of the country, according to the Tavria group commander, Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Nov. 12.