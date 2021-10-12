Frustration for Passengers as Southwest Cancellations Continue

According to FlightAware, Southwest canceled 435 flights on Monday, with another 1,511 delayed, as disruption to the airline’s services continued.

This footage, posted by Tyler James on Twitter, shows passengers waiting by baggage carousels at McCarran airport in Las Vegas to collect their belongings from what James said were cancelled flights.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement on Monday apologizing for the disruptions.

“On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday. Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday,” they said. Credit: Tyler James via Storyful