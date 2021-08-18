Frustration and loss in B.C. interior
As more is learned about wildfire damage in B.C., some affected are frustrated by Premier John Horgan going on vacation during the crisis.
Riley Adams, acquired last month from Toronto, had three hits, including a two-run double in the eighth to provide some insurance after the Blue Jays trimmed a seven-run deficit.
The A's announced that Bassitt was conscious while en route to a local hospital.
MLSE, the entity that owns the Raptors and Leafs, won't be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees or attendees upon entry to its venues this fall.
Adams is getting paid.
Otto López has been productive over five years in the minor leagues.
The sanctity of the NHL sweater will soon be compromised.
The menu at SoFi Stadium may actually get in the way of the enjoyment of a football game.
The love affair between Embiid and Philadelphia will continue for at least another four years.
Tebow will no doubt remain a cultural touchstone. His camp invite alone inspired huge reactions that were both positive and negative. His getting cut will no doubt do the same.
Felipe Vazquez also faces charges in Missouri and Florida.
The NBA's opening-night schedule features postseason rematches from both conferences.
Continuing his series highlighting fantasy draft sleepers at every position, Andy Behrens analyzes the RBs.
A San Diego woman is seeking a five-year restraining order against Bauer, who was placed on paid administrative leave on July 2 by Major League Baseball.
Brentford celebrated their return to the top tier after 74 years away with an emotional 2-0 victory over visiting Arsenal, while Watford held off Aston Villa in a five-goal thriller.
Trade rumours surrounding Raptors star Pascal Siakam have been swirling, but neither side appears ready to give up on the other — at least not yet.
Nick Nurse will walk into training camp with at least 10 guys on the roster vying for regular minutes.
A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ SCARY SIGHT The Oakland Athletics hope for good news on pitcher Chris Bassitt after the right-hander was carted off the field Tuesday night. Bassitt was struck on the side of the head by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. In the second inning, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickl
WASHINGTON (AP) — Riley Adams homered and drove in three in his first game against his former team, Erick Fedde won for the first time in more than two months and the Washington Nationals snapped a season-high, seven-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 12-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Adams, acquired last month from Toronto for reliever Brad Hand, had three hits. He delivered a two-run double in the eighth to provide some insurance after the Blue Jays trimmed a seven-run deficit to 8
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays extended the Baltimore Orioles' losing streak to 13 games with an 10-0 victory on Tuesday night. Cruz moved past Dave Kingman into 42nd place on the all-time home runs list with 443. His three-run shot off John Means (5-5) during a five-run fifth inning made it 8-0, and he hit a two-run shot in the sixth against Tanner Scott. The slugger, acquired from Minnesota
MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night. Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte. Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for