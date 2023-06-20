Frustrated Homeowner Bails Water Out of Flooded Miami Backyard

A frustrated homeowner in Miami, Florida, bailed water out of his flooded backyard on Monday, June 19.

Footage recorded in the Coral Terrace neighborhood of Miami shows the flooded backyard and terrace of @MattGarage2.

Other footage showed extensive flooding on Monday in nearby Fontainebleau.

“We devastated.. we are losing our home because of flooding … and nobody cares. Every time it rains,” @MattGarage2 wrote.

Several weather warnings for wind and hail were in place for the area around Miami on Monday. Credit: @MattGarage2 via Storyful