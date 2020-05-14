FruitSnackChallenge: Toddler Almost Gives in to Lolly Temptation

Two-year-old Alex Alford was filmed nearly giving into temptation on May 6 when his mother left him alone with a bowl of lollies and told him not to eat them until her return.

Alex’s mother, Darcel, originally tweeted the video with the hashtag #fruitsnackchallenge. The trend sweeping social media tests young children’s abilities to resist the urge to munch on sugary snacks, within their reach, without permission, and has attracted public figures such as Kylie Jenner to take part.

In the video, Alex eventually puts a lolly in his mouth but quickly removes it when his mother calls out to ask if he is eating them.

“I actually expected resistance,” Alford told Storyful, adding that Alex “has had [an] eating issue since age one” and spent the last year receiving feeding therapy.

“This snack was one of the first snacks the therapist tried that he turned down instantly,” she said. “It is a wonderful victory to see him excel and everyone get a kick out of it.” Credit: Wayne D. Alford, Jr. via Storyful