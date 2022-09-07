Fruit Bat Thoroughly Enjoys Head Massage

A rescued bat in Sydney was the picture of pure relaxation as it received a head massage courtesy of its carer, video posted on August 28 shows.

The footage was recorded by Sarah Curran, a licensed and rabies-vaccinated rescuer of bats, who is vice-chair of Sydney Bats, a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of flying foxes.

Posting the footage to her Sarah’s Bats Instagram account, Curran wrote that the young bat, named Banksi, is a hand-raised fruit bat, and a licensed education bat, so urged followers not to try do anything similar at home.

Curran has cautioned her followers that bats are not pets, but rather wild animals that should not be touched or handled by unvaccinated and untrained individuals.

She urges her followers to call local wildlife rescue centers if they come across any bats that may be injured. Credit: @sarahsbats via Storyful