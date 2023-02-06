Frozen Shark Found on Cape Cod Beach During Arctic Blast

A dead shark was found frozen on a Cape Cod beach on Saturday, February 4, as Arctic air brought record cold temperatures to Massachusetts.

Local photographer Amie Medeiros said she found the shark on Cold Storage Beach in Dennis on Saturday afternoon. Shark biologist John Chisholm identified the creature as a porbeagle shark.

Cape Wide News said the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy was notified of the discovery.

The low temperature in Dennis on Saturday was -8 degrees Fahrenheit. Credit: @capeimagesbyamie via Storyful

