Frozen Dead Guy Days kicks off in Estes Park after decades in Nederland

CBC

The body of a B.C. woman killed in Mexico almost two weeks ago is on its way home. The family of 23-year-old Kiara Agnew says her final flight will arrive in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday night. The body will then be brought to Dawson Creek, B.C. "As a family, we are so thankful and relieved to have her return," Agnew's aunt Katlyn Levesque told CBC News. "Her mom has told me that things are becoming more real, but also such a relief to have her home and not in another country. Her sister Tiana h