Frosty start, sunny afternoon in south-central Pennsylvania
Frosty start, sunny afternoon in south-central Pennsylvania
Frosty start, sunny afternoon in south-central Pennsylvania
It's only a matter of time before the Greater Toronto Area sees its first significant snowfall of the season. We examine past events and data while looking at a future pattern that may offer clues on when that may occur
The NOAA released snowfall prediction maps. Here's what the weather will be like near you.
Grab a camera and your coat and head outside on Saturday night to catch a glimpse of the northern lights over much of Canada
In most attacks, at worst, mauling victims suffer puncture wounds and lacerations on their legs and feet.
VANCOUVER — BC Hydro says 80 per cent of customers who lost power during recent high winds and heavy rains have seen their electricity restored, though thousands still remain in the dark. The utility says about 43,000 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on, half of whom live in Surrey, which was particularly hard hit by Friday's storm. BC Hydro says it was able to restore power for about 192,000 customers, the majority of the roughly 235,000 who were without electricity at th
System brining strong winds through southern British Columbia led to power outage along the area. The rain and snow is not giving up just yet. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more about the strong winds and rain still expected to fall.
If Russia succeeds in attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure again this winter, Ukraine will consider returning the favor in kind by attacking Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated on Nov. 10.
HONOLULU (AP) — A wildfire burning in a remote Hawaii rainforest is underscoring a new reality for the normally lush island state just a few months after a devastating blaze on a neighboring island leveled an entire town and killed at least 99 people. No one was injured and no homes burned in the latest fire, which scorched mountain ridges on Oahu, but the flames wiped out irreplaceable native forestland that's home to nearly two dozen fragile species. And overall, the ingredients are the same a
Nearby residents evacuate as experts predict an imminent volcanic explosion
Rosemary Barton speaks with Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault about Ottawa's carbon pricing changes and whether a focus on affordability means a step back on climate change.
Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that has shut down the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A. Officials said to expect 'significant' traffic issues.
Iceland has declared a state of emergency, with police officials urging residents to evacuate the coastal town of Grindavík due to an intense wave of earthquakes in the southwest of the country linked to a possible volcanic eruption.
Video shows an 8-year-old escaped circus lion prowling the streets outside Rome. CNN’s Barbie Nadeau reports.
With only a few weeks left in the official Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends on Nov. 30, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring activity across the Caribbean Sea for late-season tropical trouble. Embedded within a zone of bath-like water in the central and western Caribbean, this region of the Atlantic basin is a common place for late-season tropical development. "Not only is the surface water warm, 80-degree water temperatures extend to over 150 feet below the surface,
Grindavik in Iceland has been evacuated after recent seismic activity in the area moved south towards the town.
Los Angeles drivers have been warned of significant travel headaches after a major fire over the weekend forced the indefinite closure of a downtown portion of Interstate 10, one of the city’s major traffic arteries.
Millions of people in India have celebrated Diwali, with residents in Uttar Pradesh setting a Guinness World Record for the mass lighting of oil lamps - despite concerns over air pollution. At the Saryu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh - a state in northern India which borders Nepal - the spectacular lighting of more than 2.22 million oil lamps took place. After the lamps were counted, the state's top elected official, Yogi Adityanath, was presented with a certificate commemorating the record.
Temps on the rise as we kick off the workweek
The comparison found that the rate of glacial retreat in Greenland during the 21st century has been twice as fast as the retreat in the 20th century.
Southern California drivers may face travel headaches this week after a large storage yard fire over the weekend shut down part of Interstate 10, one of the major traffic routes for downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.