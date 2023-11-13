Frosty start, sunny afternoon in south-central Pennsylvania

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — BC Hydro says 80 per cent of customers who lost power during recent high winds and heavy rains have seen their electricity restored, though thousands still remain in the dark. The utility says about 43,000 customers are still waiting for the lights to come back on, half of whom live in Surrey, which was particularly hard hit by Friday's storm. BC Hydro says it was able to restore power for about 192,000 customers, the majority of the roughly 235,000 who were without electricity at th