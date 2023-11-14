Fritz Wetherbee: Snow Plows for Brookfield
The first snowplow they bought in this town got stuck in the snow, took 3 days to shovel it out, I’ll tell you the story.
The first snowplow they bought in this town got stuck in the snow, took 3 days to shovel it out, I’ll tell you the story.
The bird took an “unexpected” swim near a campground in Australia, wildlife officials said.
Some say they're blue. For others, they're purple.Either way, dozens of coloured lights are illuminating parts of Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail — leaving many Calgarians wondering why.The province has confirmed to CBC News that, contrary to many theories, the lights aren't intentionally blue.In fact, it's the result of a manufacturing defect affecting one to two per cent of LED bulbs installed seven years ago, said the province.According to Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, 70 of
The 22-year-old was on a hiking trip with a friend, New Hampshire officials said.
It's only a matter of time before the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area sees its first significant snowfall of the season. We examine past events and data while looking at a future pattern that may offer clues on when it may occur
Wildlife officials said beachgoers in Queensland were left stunned when a cassowary swam in from a good distance offshore recently, in a rare and unusual sighting of the giant flightless bird.This footage was supplied by Nikita McDowell to the Queensland Department of Environment. It shows the cassowary standing on shore after its long swim, as well as its approach to the shore from a far distance out.Cassowaries are found in New Guinea and northeastern Australia, with an estimated 4,000 living in the wild in Queensland, according to the state’s department of environment. They should be approached with caution, due to the powerful kicks they can give with their clawed feet. Credit: Nikita McDowell via Storyful
With winter just weeks away, Canadians are getting ready for the even cooler temperatures and for some that means heading in to get winter tires for the snowy roads. But a recent survey by Leger, commissioned by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, found one in three Canadians — or 31 per cent — say they are less likely to invest in winter tires due to higher living costs. Sean Previl reports.
If you're looking to head south to a popular tropical destination such as the Bahamas any time soon, you might want to think twice as a developing disturbance could interrupt those plans
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sending mixed messages on climate policy, environment experts say, after he diluted his signature carbon tax policy to ease cost-of-living burdens in a region that has been a stronghold for his party. Experts say Trudeau's carbon pricing scheme, known as the carbon tax, works well and cannot be easily replaced. Provincial leaders across Canada are asking for relief for households using natural gas for heating.
The Weaselhead/Glenmore Park Preservation Society has finished a seven-year study on the environmental impacts of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road. It says effects on bird life and vulnerable species have been less severe than anticipated, but erosion control efforts are "not good enough," and it has observed five sediment spills into a beaver pond near the ring road.The non-profit's research also suggests wildlife did not frequently use a wildlife corridor that runs along the Elbow River during
How they did it: A chimera is a human or an animal whose body is composed of cells that are genetically distinct. The baby monkey had bright green eyes and fingertips due to a fluorescent green protein introduced to highlight tissues grown from the stem cells. What's next: The researchers believe their findings could be beneficial for medical research and genetic engineering for the conservation of endangered species.
The Caribbean could see the last of hurricane season. A tropical depression is likely to form by this coming weekend. It will bring heavy rains and strong winds to much of the Southern Caribbean. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that has shut down the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A. Officials said to expect 'significant' traffic issues.
STORY: South Asia has become the global hotspot for air pollution...with toxic smog disrupting the lives of millions of people across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.Studies found nine of the world's 10 most polluted cities are in the region.And while causes like industry and vehicles affect most countries, certain major contributors are unique to South Asia.Let's take a closer look.Solid fuel combustion for cooking and heating, human cremation, and the burning of agricultural waste all worsen air quality in the region.In New Delhi, about 38% of this year's pollution has been caused by stubble burning.It's a common farming practice to clear the fields after the rice harvest.An increase in the number of vehicles on roads as the region develops is also exacerbating the pollution problem. In India and Pakistan, traffic has increased four-fold since the early 2000s.Over the past two decades, South Asian countries have seen rapid industrialization, economic development, and population growth, leading to increased demand for energy and fossil fuels.And even though countries have started trying to curb pollution, the measures so far have had limited effectiveness.To curb stubble burning, for example, governments can offer subsidies on better harvesting machines. India has started such incentive schemes, but demand has been limited due to machinery costs and long waiting times.
Video shows an 8-year-old escaped circus lion prowling the streets outside Rome. CNN’s Barbie Nadeau reports.
Former Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson hopes there are more mines headed to the Northwest Territories, but has concerns about how those mines will be powered. Johnson raised his concerns at an Oct. 6 sitting of the legislative assembly, posing a range of questions about the energy options for future mines in the territory. Some of his most notable questions surrounded longstanding plans to expand the Taltson generating station, a hydroelectric plant. Those plans were first suggested as a wa
Firefighters in California used straps and a crane to hoist a horse that fell into a canal and became stranded.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC) urged lawmakers to fill a regulatory blind spot to maintain reliable supply of natural gas that was highlighted by an inquiry into power outages during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022. Elliott delivered sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather warnings to almost two-thirds of the U.S., resulting in unforeseen energy generation supply losses.
Kirkland Lake residents didn't waste any time to show support for a pilot project. Within the first three weeks of a public survey to gauge interest in an alternative food waste program, the town had 14 orders for the indoor household units and dozens more have been placed since. This week, Kirkland Lake council agreed to partner with Food Cycle Science Corporation (FCS) — an Ottawa-based company with 73 Canadian municipal partnerships across seven provinces and one territory — for 109 household
STORY: Streams of water ran through a U.N. shelter in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Tuesday (November 14) after heavy rain. The downpour brought with it new concerns and challenges for Palestinians. Many of whom are homeless and living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. Fayeza Srour is one of them. “Winter is a nightmare, the situation we’re facing now will be a nightmare. In the past, I used to wish for winter to arrive and for the rain to fall, for the trees to start to blossom and grow so that we can harvest, when everything looks very beautiful. But right now, I pray every day for it not to rain. We are living in tents, nothing that can protect us. When the rain falls, we will drown.”The start of the rainy season and the possibility of flooding increased fears that the already damaged enclave's sewage system will be overwhelmed......and then - disease will spread. Winters can be wet and cold in Gaza, and the enclave is sometimes hit by flooding.Juliette Touma is the director of communications at the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency. "When I would go to Gaza and there would be just a few drops of rain, the streets would just flood because the systems are not good enough to absorb and do all the absorption and sewage and the water management, so the streets would flood. This is on a normal day."The World Health Organization said last week that Gaza faced an increased risk of disease spreading because Israeli air bombardments had disrupted the health system. The air strikes have also limited access to clean water and caused people to crowd in shelters. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris. “We’re very concerned. We've already got outbreaks of diarrheal diseases. We've already recorded well over 30,000 cases when we would normally expect 2,000 cases in the same period." The Norwegian Refugee Council said the start of the rainy season could mark "the most difficult week in Gaza" since the conflict began.And other aid agencies have said trying to simply meet the daily needs of Gazans has meant they've been unable to plan ahead for potential flooding.Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the October 7 attack. Over 1,200 people were killed and about 240 were taken hostage, according to Israel. Medical officials in Hamas-run Gaza say over 11,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since then.
The gators came from a nearby lake, officials said.