Fritz Wetherbee: The biggest liar in congress
A congressman from this town was named the biggest liar in congress, ’ll tell you the story.
A congressman from this town was named the biggest liar in congress, ’ll tell you the story.
Tim O’Brien also offered a withering analysis of how the former president views his children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
The CNN anchor ripped the far-right Republican for hypocrisy over her weaponization of antisemitism.
Third-quarter contributions from DeVos family members to Rogers totaled $46,200, representing about 6.97% of total itemized individual contributions.
Rep. Madeleine Dean said Johnson managed to become House speaker because "very few people knew him or knew what he stands for."
The former president attacked Bill Barr shortly after being ordered to stop targeting potential witnesses in his federal election interference trial
Oleh Arkhanhorodsky/Global Images Ukraine via Getty ImagesNEAR ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine—A young man emerged from the basement bleeding from his stomach. With his mohawk, pierced ears, and tattoos, everyone calls him ‘Cossack’ because of his similarity to the 17th century Ukrainian swashbucklers.Smoke was rising from all sides from the recent Russian shelling salvos all around us, although the countryside was eerily quiet. He was still grinning and excitedly sharing a story as he entered the ambulance
Israel Foreign Ministry XA young German-Israeli woman seen lying in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.The family of Shani Louk, 23, said they were informed of her killing earlier in the day. Her aunt, Ruthi Louk, said on Israeli radio that a fragment of her niece’s skull had been recovered from the rave site, according to The New York Times.Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, reported that the Nati
The former White House lawyer delivered a stark prediction about his old boss.
It's the "wrong incentive," argued Andrew Weissmann.
But the former Trump attorney remained defiant in a 2020 interview.
‘You’re setting a BAD precedent for yourself, Joe. The same can happen to you,’ Trump warns Biden
"Technically, she's probably right. But what the hell?" the former president told a campaign rally in Iowa.
Vitali GossJankowski had to be physically restrained after a judge ordered him jailed while awaiting sentencing on charges related to the 2021 insurrection, authorities said.
Former President Donald Trump attempted to rewrite history in a speech in Iowa on Sunday, falsely claiming he had campaigned for the presidency in 2016 on a promise that Mexico would pay for “a piece” of his border wall.
Trump already faces decades in prison on the most serious criminal charges against him, and now he could wind up in jail for flouting a judge’s gag order.
The White House on Monday issued veto threats against two GOP-led House appropriations bills expected to come up for a vote this week as lawmakers seek to avoid a government shutdown in November. The administration expressed its opposition to two funding bills likely to come up on the House floor in the coming days —…
"With all that's going on in the country right now, in the world, could you imagine?" the former Trump attorney said.
GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said Sunday that former President Trump’s Jan. 6 federal case is more difficult now that his former chief of staff Mark Meadows has accepted an immunity deal. “Donald Trump is not going to be able to beat [President Biden] from a courtroom in Washington, D.C., while he’s fighting his indictment…
"We'd all get alerts when he'd tweet and it was like, everything we'd planned, or he'd just spread a conspiracy theory," Griffin said at a 92NY talk with Cassidy Hutchinson.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Retreating from the turmoil in Washington, D.C., Rep. Lauren Boebert arrived in bucolic southwest Colorado to turmoil of a different sort — the lingering impact of an embarrassing moment when she was caught on tape vaping and groping with a date during a musical production of “Beetlejuice.” The scandal threw a wrench into an already tough reelection bid. After Beobert won her last race by just 546 votes, she began revamping her campaign strategy. It now includes apol