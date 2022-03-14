'The fringing, the feathers, the beads' at the BAFTAs

STORY: Bright colours, bold silhouettes, bows and detailed backs dominated the red carpet as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) returned with its usual glitzy event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (March 13) following a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British stars Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley chose playful looks for the outing while the new “Bridgerton” leading lady Simone Ashley and “West Side Story” actor Ariana DeBose opted for eye-popping colours.

“I think absolutely the playfulness, the beading, the fringing, the feathers, the colours, all of it just screams that everybody's really excited to be back out, really excited to be getting dressed up, and we love to see it,” fashion commentator Lotte Williams told Reuters as the red carpet wrapped up.

Musician and actor Lady Gaga, who was nominated for her performance in “House of Gucci”, wore a figure-hugging, plunging Ralph Lauren gown with a long tail.

“I was maybe hoping for a little bit more from Gaga. I suppose you always want more from Gaga, don’t you? She looked incredible but yeah, I was thinking maybe she'd come and have, you know, ridiculous, something ridiculous, something big, something bold. But she did look stunning,” said Williams.

While several male guests dressed in a classic tuxedo for the event, there were some exceptions, including actors Daniel Kaluuya, Sebastian Stan, Riz Ahmed and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who went for more fashion-forward looks.

Many stars also wore pins and ribbons in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“There were no bold statements as such in terms of kind of wearing blue and yellow, but I did spot a few kind of pins and bows in the hair as well. So nice little touches to show support,” said Williams.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Holly Marie Combs Recalls Being Asked to Wear a Padded Push-Up Bra on Charmed — But She Declined

    "They wanted me to wear a big, padded push-up bra and I was like, 'no,'" Holly Marie Combs said at the first-ever 90s Con on Saturday

  • Hi Hello, Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here

    Read your horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of March 13, 2022.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Comox teenager wins grueling Arctic Ultra race

    An 18-year-old from Comox, B.C., won the Arctic Ultra endurance test earlier this month, a contest that dubs itself the "toughest, windiest, and coldest ultra foot race in the world." Rio Crystal was the youngest competitor and the only Canadian competing in the race. Officially called the 6633 Arctic Ultra, the race spans 400 kilometres and more than 3,600 metres of elevation change. It runs through some of the most extreme landscapes on Earth, with temperatures dropping as low as –40 C. Taking

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.