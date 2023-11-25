Friends ‘smash’ rowing world record to spark conversations about mental health
Three friends have “smashed” a rowing world record by working together as a “well-oiled machine” as a means of symbolically highlighting the importance of getting support from others if you are struggling with your mental health. British adventurer and endurance athlete Isaac Kenyon, PhD student Graham Moore and IT engineer Alex Pierrot completed the 30-hour row at 1pm on Saturday, in one-hour rotations, using a single indoor rowing machine.