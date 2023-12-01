Friends remember Wheat Ridge antique shop owner killed during possible robbery

CBC

Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home