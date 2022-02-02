Friends Help Dolphins Struggling in Shallow Water

Two friends in Lambert’s Bay, South Africa, successfully freed three dolphins after they were found struggling in shallow water by the shore.

Devilliers Uys said that he was at a restaurant overlooking the bay with his girlfriend and his friend when they noticed that the dolphins had become stuck. Video posted by Uys on Facebook shows him and his friend coming to their aid.

Uys told Storyful that he is a fishing guide and had lots of experience with big fish, which came in handy with the dolphins.

“We turned their heads to the deep [water] and slowly took them out with the waves coming in,” Uys said.

Uys said that during the rescue the dolphins appeared to want to stick together.

“One thing that was truly amazing was the communication between them. As they were getting stranded they did their best to stay close to one another. We took the first two to deeper water, however they refused to swim off and hung around until the third one had been safely moved […] after which they swam off safely together,” he wrote on Facebook. Credit: Devilliers Uys via Storyful