Friend speaks out after Bear Flat couple found in Tonto Creek

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — United States President Joe Biden is staying in Ottawa on his short trip north of the border, but the catering team from the National Arts Centre plans to take him on a cross-country culinary tour Friday evening. The president and first lady Jill Biden are set to be the guests of honour at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum. The meal, put together by executive chef Kenton Leier, features ingredi