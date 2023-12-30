Friday's news in < 10 minutes

The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa's $15 million, two-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays was finalized on Friday. Kiner-Falefa hit .242 with six homers and 37 RBIs in 115 games last season for the New York Yankees, playing 41 games in center, 37 in left, seven in right, 31 at third base and one each at second and shortstop. He also made four mound appearances. A Gold Glove winner at third with Texas in 2020, Kiner-Falefa has played every position except first base over his six-year big leag