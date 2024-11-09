Friday's news in < 10 minutes
Mets owner Steve Cohen is set to meet with Juan Soto next week in California, plus the Yankees exercise 2025 club option for Aaron Boone on this edition of FastCast
Mets owner Steve Cohen is set to meet with Juan Soto next week in California, plus the Yankees exercise 2025 club option for Aaron Boone on this edition of FastCast
Boone has managed the Yankees since 2018, leading them to the ALCS three times and the 2024 World Series.
The GM Meetings kicked off the hot stove season this week in San Antonio.
Juan Soto is expected to decline the Yankees' qualifying offer, which should spark a bidding war to sign the superstar.
Which team will shell out the most money to lure the top free agent this winter?
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes kicking off, the annual Scott Boras pun-fest at the GM meetings and make their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
Eight games into the 2024-25 NBA season, Phoenix is atop the West and beginning to look a lot like a Coach Bud team.
Scott Pianowski arrives with the Week 10 fantasy football traffic report to help set your lineups.
The MLS' best-of-three format in the first round has been unpopular with some fans, players and coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 10 victory.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 10. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 10 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
The Lions high-powered offense has a defense to match thanks, in large part, to Aaron Glenn.
The 36-year-old free-agent pitcher said last week that he is a "Dodger for life."
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
Trevor Lawrence may miss Week 10 after injuring his shoulder against the Eagles last week.
Dominate your Week 10 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the underrated gems he's taking a chance on in Week 10.
The Sixers' season may be cursed.