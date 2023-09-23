Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Ronald Acuña Jr. hits his 40th home run of the season to join the 40-40 club, plus the Twins clinch the AL Centr on this edition of FastCast
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
The Lightning and Steven Stamkos may belong together, but it won't be easy to get an extension done with so many factors at play.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
After Endeavor mergers UFC and WWE as TKO, raft of top talent is released from the company, despite a big new TV deal for SmackDown.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
Our analysts want a piece of the Vikings-Chargers high-powered matchup in fantasy lineups. What else are they backing this week?
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I
Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were an estimated eight over par for the front nine.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foligno texted and called Connor Bedard over the summer, and the veteran had the rookie over to his home. It was a full-circle moment for Foligno ahead of his 17th NHL season. “It brings me back to when I was 19 and I came into the team and I had some really cool older guys to play with,” he said, "like (Daniel) Alfredsson, Mike Fisher and Wade Redden, and the list goes on. I remember going over to Alfie's house and his four kids, I think I had more in common with them than I