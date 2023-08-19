Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Shohei Ohtani hits a grand slam against the Rays, plus Julio Rodríguez continues his hot streak on this edition of FastCast
Sara Sharif was found at her home after officers were called at around 2.50am on August 10.
PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that the couple had split after 14 months of marriage
‘If you need 10,000 armed soldiers to protect your inauguration from the people then you probably weren’t elected by the people,’ says the meme’s caption
A federal judge has formally dismissed the two misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden following last month's surprise collapse of a plea deal.
The Canadian actress and model invited Aritzia to her home in Ladysmith, B.C. for the brand's latest campaign.
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.
Antonio Armstrong Jr has been convicted of the 2016 murders of his parents Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr – bringing some sort of conclusion to a chilling case that has rumbled on through three trials and seven years. Graig Graziosi reports
"She's never trying to outshine him in any way," royal biographer Penny Junor previously told PEOPLE of the Prince and Princess of Wales
The father-son resemblance can be seen in an archive image of Prince Charles from 1951
Rinna's photos from the trip feature boat rides and dancing outdoors
The actresses are currently holidaying in St. Tropez, France
The South Carolina senator's gripe about the prosecution of Trump was fact-checked hard by critics on Twitter.
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado also slammed the "despicable" threats against grand jurors who worked on Trump's Georgia racketeering indictment.
Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Iowa Family Leader, talks with Eric Garcia about what evangelical voters want, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump and the future of the anti-abortion movement
Alexander Khodakovsky and his battalion were forced to surrender a key Ukrainian village earlier this month.
A social media user shared how a flight attendant "snatched" her nephew's snack box, which resulted in the aunt throwing it all away.
Late royal was reportedly once concerned by Princess of Wales’ nickname ‘The Queen of Mustique’
"I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family," "Secrets of Prince Andrew" executive producer James Goldston says, "however unlikely that may seem."
Maria Gonzalez and her father had moved into the apartment complex in Pasadena just three months ago
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Friday introduced a resolution seeking to censure the judge hearing the federal felony case alleging former President Donald Trump criminally conspired to overturn the 2020 election.