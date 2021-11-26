Friday weather update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Claude Julien has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for a pair of international events next month.
With the Raptors nearing full health for the first time this season, Nick Nurse will have plenty of options to experiment with.
The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be great golf, if not necessarily great television.
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
Diego Sanchez appears to be in a tough battle after contracting COVID-19.
The Cowboys and Raiders played a Thanksgiving thriller.
The Toronto Raptors can finish their six game road trip at 3-3 with a win vs. the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.
James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.
Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Taking a look at six games on the Week 12 NFL slate.
Tom Brady has the Indianapolis game circled on his calendar, and so does Scott Pianowski. Time for Week 12 NFL spread picks.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tom Brady's NFL legacy runs right through Indianapolis. His beat the Colts in his first career start in 2001. Nine years later, he matched Brett Favre's NFL record for consecutive home wins (25) with a victory over Indy,. He even threw his 500th TD pass at Indianapolis in 2018. So when Brady makes yet another November trip to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, his first with Tampa Bay, Colts fans don't want to see their old nemesis celebrating another milestone moment. Even Brady a
Derek Carr has been around the NFL long enough to know the mood and perception of a team can flip in an instant. Just a few days after looking as down as he ever has publicly after a loss in the NFL, Carr was in a much better frame of mind after his aggressive play helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 36-33 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a three-game skid. “It is really hard when nobody likes you, nobody cares for you, nobody wants to text you before the game anymore, those