Friday weather update

The Canadian Press

Derek Carr has been around the NFL long enough to know the mood and perception of a team can flip in an instant. Just a few days after looking as down as he ever has publicly after a loss in the NFL, Carr was in a much better frame of mind after his aggressive play helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 36-33 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a three-game skid. “It is really hard when nobody likes you, nobody cares for you, nobody wants to text you before the game anymore, those