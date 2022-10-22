Friday, October 21 night forecast

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?
Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o
The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?
The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.
He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann of Spain at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Monday. The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the one hour, 20-minute match. The 22-year-old Andreescu will next face Petra Kvitova of Czechia, who defeated Bernarda Pera of Croatia 6-3, 7-5. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy
Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.
OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in
We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw
The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.
MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream