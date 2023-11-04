Friday, November 3: Mild, Fall-Like Weekend
Friday, November 3: Mild, Fall-Like Weekend
Friday, November 3: Mild, Fall-Like Weekend
As the US gears up for a winter heavily influenced by the first strong El Niño in years, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have released maps that offer insight into where snow could pile up.
"At first, I thought maybe he was collecting them to take somewhere for some sort of study."
The creature is one of the largest fish in the world, according to experts.
Alligator hunters caught it at a wildlife refuge.
Fresh on the heels of one storm is another moisture-laden system aiming for British Columbia with widespread heavy rain and high-elevation snows
This weather pattern occurs every two to seven years
Local farmers say the cacti now compete for critical resources, jeopardising community lands, wildlife reserves and livestock ranches.
After the Colombian drug lord died in a shootout, four hippos remained at his private zoo. Now several dozen of them are out of control.
The ‘akikiki, a small, gray bird native to Hawaii, could go extinct within months.
As climate change drives heavier rainfalls, some cities are turning to a natural solution where green spaces act as sponges that soak up excess rain.
One of modern climate science’s pioneers is warning that the world isn’t just steadily warming but is dangerously accelerating, according to a study that some other scientists call a bit overheated. The work from former NASA top scientist James Hansen, who since leaving the space agency has become a prominent protester against the use of fossil fuels, which cause climate change, illustrates a recently surfaced division among scientists about whether global warming has kicked into a new and even
Mass Russian air raids struck infrastructure and civilian targets across Ukraine overnight causing widespread damage, but no reported casualties.
The park it has come from is due to close and staff told to "euthanise" those animals left.
Renewable energy stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners can help you capitalize on the energy transition opportunities and put you in the green. The post 2 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Storm Ciaran brought rain and strong winds to Jersey, England, on Wednesday, November 1.The Jersey Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the area on Wednesday night.The UK Met Office forecasted that “thunder showers” would affect Jersey on Thursday afternoon.This footage shows heavy rain falling on Jersey on Wednesday night. Credit: Niamh Dorney via Storyful
A Florida woman said her family's home has been plagued by ever-increasing bear visits, with the encounters now happening about once every two days.
Tesla is still developing its electric 'Cybertruck,' which is also currently in development and reportedly has 1.5 million pre-orders.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and officials said at least 69 people were dead and dozens more injured as rescuers searched mountain villages. Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places. The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilomters (500 miles) away.
As countries around the world face the challenges of moving away from oil to stave off the worst effects of climate change, Canada is in an enviable position. Canada is rich in what’s needed to transition to a renewable energy system: abundant renewable energy potential, land and the necessary intellectual and industrial resources. Renewables are typically framed as insufficient to meet our needs, too costly and too intermittent to provide a safe and secure energy supply.
Rich country promises of help for poorer ones to adapt to climate change have slowed despite more frequent extreme weather, with a shortfall now 50% bigger than previously estimated, a U.N. agency said in a report said on Thursday. The $100 billion pledge, which has not been fully secured, was aimed at helping poorer countries not only mitigate climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions, but also to adapt to rising temperatures and sea levels. However, the annual financing shortfall for adaptation alone now stands at $194 billion to $366 billion, with existing financial flows reaching just $25 billion during the 2017-2021 period, the U.N. Environment Program (UNEP) said.