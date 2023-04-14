Friday lacrosse action
Yarmouth and Greely girls win, as does the Waynfelte boys
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog just couldn't get his surgically repaired right knee ready for another playoff run. That's why, on the eve of the postseason, the Colorado Avalanche captain made the announcement Thursday he would be watching his teammates defend their Stanley Cup title from the sideline. “We’ve given it our best shot," said Landeskog, who missed the entire regular season following surgery in October. “It hasn’t worked out.” Landeskog's injury stems back to the 2020 bubble season
The Toronto Raptors have the challenge of navigating their roster back to contention with so many key players due for big new contracts soon.
Savannah native Brian Harman jumped out to an impressive start on the first day of tournament play at RBC Heritage, but Viktor Hovland has scraped past to claim first place.
Panthers-Bruins is a truly Presidential showdown.
It's safe to say Connor McDavid's 2022-23 season is the best we've seen recently, but how does it stand up to the best on record?
USA TODAY Sports has everything you need to know about the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
TORONTO — Nick Nurse says he's not planning on going anywhere. Nurse addressed speculation that this would be his last season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He spoke the day after Toronto was bounced from the NBA's post-season with a 109-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls in a play-in game. Media reports had suggested a rift between Nurse and Raptors president Masai Ujiri developed over the season. Nurse says that he and Ujiri both want to win and "we've always been on the same page." The 55-y
The 22-time Grand Slam champion surrendered a one-set and 4-2 lead to lose 4-6 7-5 6-4.
Toews played one last game with Chicago on Thursday, closing out a wildly successful run that included three Stanley Cup championships in 15 seasons. The captain was showered with cheers all night long as the Blackhawks lost 5-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers in their season finale. “It's almost hard to accept that love and that praise,” Toews said.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren’t hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He’s retiring after a 20-year career. “This is it,” Anderson said after a 30-save performance in Buffalo’s home finale in which he was mobbed by teammates and celebrated in front of a crowd chanting, “Andy! Andy! Andy!” after Casey Mittelstadt scored 1:18 into the extra fra
Scott Pianowski has five players to consider adding in fantasy baseball leagues, headlined by a touted prospect with a chance to shine.
Potential owner Josh Harris owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils. NBA legend Magic Johnson is part of the bidding group.
The NHL playoffs will not feature the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time since 2006. What went wrong for Sidney Crosby and Co. this season?
NFL.com released a list of the best general managers in the NFL
Alex Pereira makes what Dana White expected official: He's moving up to 205 pounds after losing the UFC middleweight title.
Greg Maddux shared his admiration for Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, comparing him to legends of the game.
Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.