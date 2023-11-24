Friday Evening Weather
16 WAPT Meteorologist Katie Garch has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
16 WAPT Meteorologist Katie Garch has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
A taste of winter is setting up through the end of the week for southern Ontario, with a blast of both snow and cold
These hilarious animal photos took the top prizes in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
An evacuation order remains in place Wednesday for 25 homes in the Southern Interior community of Penticton, B.C., due to fears of a potential rock slide.The city says it was notified on Tuesday morning about a large rock that may break off a cliff, and a geotechnical engineer's review prompted the evacuation of the properties.Some residents of Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park will have to remain out of their homes for a while longer, with emergency support services extended for another day.The
“No two El Niño events are the same. Even strong ones.”
Southern Ontario is getting some lake-effect snow spanning Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Heaviest bands along highway 6 stretching up to Owen Sound as well as the 400 towards Barrie. Impacts to travel likely. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Expanding population of Canadian wild boars, or 'super pigs', may soon invade the US. It could be "an ecological train wreck."
KELOWNA, B.C. — A man whose truck got stuck in the snow west of Kelowna, B.C., needed to be rescued by an RCMP helicopter. Rescuers say the man was unharmed but the situation could have ended much worse and they are warning of a growing trend of drivers relying on online maps to navigate forest service roads. Mounties say in a statement that the man was exploring the backcountry on Tuesday near the Brenda Lake recreation area when his new four-by-four truck became stuck in the snow and he called
Icelandic authorities said on Friday they were still on alert for a volcanic eruption in the southwest Reykjanes peninsula, although the odds were falling after a drop in seismic activity. Iceland has been living with a high risk of an eruption since seismic activity and underground lava flows increased in the region near the capital Reykjavik in late October. The Metrological Office said in a statement that an eruption in or near the evacuated town of Grindavik was now seen as less likely and that volcanic magma is most likely to rise in the area between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell.
However, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says the industry has proven that cutting emissions and growing production can happen at the same time.
This financial strain could worsen in the coming years.
A year-long study finds the animals are back in the Seychelles where they were hunted in the 1960s.
HALIFAX — An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy. Scottie was given her name after she was found hypothermic and semi-comatose on Nov. 16 on a beach near Scots Bay, about 100 kilometres northwest of Halifax. Kathleen Martin, director of the Canadian Sea Turtle Network, said in an interview Friday a couple was walking on the beach when they noticed the juvenile turtle, which was a
HALTON HILLS, Ont. — Ontario is putting nearly $6 million toward nine projects aimed at making use of hydrogen to power the province's electricity grid. The bulk of the funding is going to Atura Power to blend hydrogen with natural gas — up to 15 per cent by volume — to produce electricity at its Halton Hills Generating Station. The government says it will be the largest electricity-based, grid-connected, low-carbon hydrogen blending project in Canada’s history. Energy Minister Todd Smith says i
The author of one of several reports cited by the Ottawa International Airport Authority as justification to cut down an entire forest on Hunt Club Road says he's never made any such recommendation.On Monday, the authority announced it would be clearing the entirety of the red pine forest at 400 Hunt Club Rd., which covers approximately four hectares of land, as soon as possible.It would then be marketed for development.The authority said assessments, including from companies hired by the city a
It's been a busy day for snow removal and power crews in central New Brunswick after heavy snow, followed by rain, fell on the capital city and surrounding areas on Wednesday.Over 7,000 N.B. Power customers woke up Thursday to outages, and several schools in the Anglophone West School District stayed closed for the day.The N.B. Power website shows many of the power outages have been restored. Power was originally supposed to be restored by 6 p.m., but some outages are now showing an estimated en
The wettest month of the year has not delivered precipitation to B.C. delaying ski season openings
A low-pressure system is forming on schedule about 1,400 miles northeast of Puerto Rico. It's currently connected to a vast frontal system extending from the North Atlantic into the tropics.
The Nova Scotia government is tapping the brakes on its plan to fast-track wind farms inside bays where it has sole control of development."We're pausing any consideration of waters within provincial jurisdiction until the framework for jointly managed offshore areas is in place," Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton said in a statement issued Wednesday.Canada and Nova Scotia share jurisdiction of waters extending from shorelines outside bays to the 200 mile territorial limit.B
Despite there being only a week left in the 2023 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a few areas in the Atlantic and Pacific for chances of further development.