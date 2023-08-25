Friday, August 25: Relief Insight This Weekend
The former Trump advisor didn't hold back when asked about the instantly infamous photo of his ex-boss.
The former president returned to the platform for the first time since he was banned in January 2021.
Men on TikTok are showing what 6'3" and 215 pounds really looks like after Donald Trump claimed he lost weight since his first arraignment.
The challenge was filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida citing the 14th Amendment's "disqualification clause."
A Russian naval base in occupied Crimea was rocked by an explosion on Friday as Ukraine appeared to launch its largest ever drone attack.
As Vladimir Putin sits thinking in his bomb-proof office, he may come to regret the fact that the entire world is sure that he ordered the death of the mutinous mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The Kremlin is a Camorra, a mafia style parliament, running a gangster operation to fill Putin’s pockets and those of his oligarchs and elites. But as the Japanese found in Burma in 1944, if you prosecute a war with terror you will likely come unstuck against a well led, motivated and moral organisatio
Cyrus expressed regret over the way she responded to the late singer's criticism but she had "no idea about the fragile mental state" O'Connor was in.
TORONTO — Canadians soon won't find Kleenex tissues on store shelves. The Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month, U.S. manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said in a statement Friday. Todd Fisher, the company's Canadian vice-president and general manager, characterized the decision as "incredibly difficult" but necessary because of several headwinds Kimberly-Clark is facing. “We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we h
Alyssa Farah Griffin's View cohost Ana Navarro also asked if anyone had turned Trump's mugshot into toilet paper yet.
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis apparently can't eat with parents William and Kate during official dinners.
One of Georgia's most outspoken faith leader wants assurances prosecutor Fani Willis won't be punished amid election case as GOP scrutiny intensifies.
The former New Jersey governor also said his best moment was when he "told the truth about Donald Trump."
Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence/Handout via REUTERSUkraine’s military conducted a long-awaited landing on Crimea Thursday in what looked to be the early stages of an ambitious attempt to take back Crimea from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.“As part of the special operation, the landing of personnel took place on the territory of the peninsula,” a representative from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said of the operation, adding that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian t
Former president has replaced lawyer Drew Findling with Atlanta-based attorney Steven Sadow
Democrats gloat as Republicans aim attacks at each other in contentious debate
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Bikinis are outselling traditional one-piece swimming costumes as more middle-aged women are choosing to show more skin at the beach.
