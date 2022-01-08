Friday 10pm Forecast
Brandon has a look at the chance for drizzle Saturday and warmer temperatures ahead.
After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C
SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea
MUNICH — Bayern Munich says Canadian star Alphonso Davies has joined the list of players to test positive for COVID-19. The Bundesliga club says the 21-year-old fullback from Edmonton is well and self-isolating at home. Other players to have tested positive include Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Tanguy Nianzou, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Omar Richards. Assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller is also self-isolating after a positive test. Bayern returned to training
Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage
OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat
"We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Winnipeg Jets won't be moving home games out of the province, after all. The update comes after team owner True North Sports + Entertainment sent fans a survey on Thursday afternoon, asking how they would feel about the NHL team moving home games to a region that doesn't have restrictions on fan attendance. A spokesperson for True North said Thursday that the team was exploring alternatives to playing in an empty building and consulting stakeholders. Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with Hockey
TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas
The French player is one of the best strikers on the planet at the tender age of 22 and, with a huge future ahead of him, everything seems to indicate that he has the qualities to become one of the best players in the history of the game.
Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?
Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op