Freshmen power #14 Kentucky to win over #9 UNC
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Kentucky's 87-83 win over UNC and how the Wildcats' freshmen might be key to their success going forward.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to Kentucky's 87-83 win over UNC and how the Wildcats' freshmen might be key to their success going forward.
Stephen A. Smith is clarifying his comments about Warriors star Steph Curry after coach Steve Kerr defended the star against "disgusting" claims.
The Sacramento Kings are being linked to a number of star players as NBA trade winds begin to blow.
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after breaking his hip in a fall, according to his longtime business partner.
It's an all-out weekend for the Woods family as the 15-time major champion is playing with his son, Charlie, while his daughter, Sam, caddies.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension made sense to him while talking to reporters head of the team’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Thursday.
Colby Covington drew massive heat from his fellow fighters after he made a contorvesial comment about Leon Edwards' deceased father at the UFC 296 press conference.
The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from being on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season after he was ejected from a game earlier this month for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, two people familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. DiSandro is still allowed to travel with the team to Seattle for its Monday night game and he can perform all other work duties but he is not permitted on the sideline, one of the people said
Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday morning after one of the worst losses in franchise history. The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year's biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games. They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night's 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin the third-worst. Stale
Jake Paul delivered on his promise to knockout Andre August, and closed the show in the first round.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Tomlin is tired of losing. After the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third straight, 30-13 at Indianapolis on Saturday, he promised changes. Tomlin didn't provide specifics in the immediate aftermath of another dismal offensive performance, but it looks like Pittsburgh could have a new starting quarterback next week at Cincinnati. “Everything is on the table at this juncture. We cannot continue to play football like this,” said Tomlin, the 17th-year Steelers coach who
NFL fans won’t have to wait until Sunday to get their football fix in Week 15. There will be three NFL games played Saturday.
The Blues fired head coach Craig Berube during a significant losing streak
‘We have to find a way.’
Paddy Pimblett thinks fighters are paid fairly in the UFC.
SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont. The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period. Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella
Dolphins without multiple starters on Sunday against Jets
Red Bull’s racing team dominated Formula One – both with Max Verstappen’s record-breaking championship season and the team’s Constructors’ Championship. Now they’ve performed a pit stop challenge in total darkness. Watch this clip to see how fast they did it, but don’t blink or you might miss it.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.