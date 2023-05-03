Fresh Spring Snow in Mountains of West Virginia

A winter storm warning was in effect for high-elevation areas of West Virginia into May 3, with several inches of fresh snow expected.

Footage from a webcam at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort, in Pocahontas County, shows the snowy scene there. One storm chaser said it felt “like early January” in the area.

Local media reported several inches of snow accumulation in parts of the state. Credit: @snowshoemtn via Storyful