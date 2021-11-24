Fresh Lava Delta Forms Along La Palma Coastline

Drone footage taken on November 23 captured a newly formed delta created by lava on the island of La Palma, as eruptions at the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued passed the two month mark.

Local authorities noted jets of lava and other pyroclastic material thrust from the volcano on Tuesday.

As of Monday, lava had covered around 1,074 hectares (roughly 4.15 square miles) on La Palma, claiming 2,676 buildings, according to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program.

This footage, released by Spain’s Geological and Mining Institute (IGME), shows the newly formed lava delta. Credit: IGME via Storyful