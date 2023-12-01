Fresh fighting reported as Israel-Hamas truce expires

STORY: The seven-day pause, which began on Nov. 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.

In the hour before the truce was set to end at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT), Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

Further sirens warning of rockets sounded again in Israeli areas near Gaza just minutes before the deadline, the military said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or claim of responsibility for the launches.