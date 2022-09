Fuelled by hot and dry weather, the Radford Fire burning in California’s San Bernardino County grew to nearly 650 acres on Tuesday, September 6, prompting evacuation orders and road closures.

Fire authorities said they expected the hot and dry conditions to continue through to Friday.

Footage taken by Eric Magallan in Big Bear Lake on Monday shows thick smoke rising from the blaze. Credit: Eric Magallan via Storyful