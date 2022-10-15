Fresh crumbled cake with ricotta and chocolate

I made this crumbled pie for my in-laws and they thought I bought it at the bakery! And it is made with very few ingredients, based on shortcrust pastry and ricotta and chocolate that delights, it's very easy! It gets ready in no time and it's great! This dessert is very fresh on the palate! Ingredients: 220 g of dry biscuits (like savoiardi or digestive) 100 g of butter 250 g of ricotta cheese 30 g of dark chocolate chips 50 g of sugar Recipe difficulty: 6/10 STEPS: We start by blending 220 g of biscuits (like savoiardi or digestive) In the meantime, melt 100 g of butter in the microwave Pour the butter into the biscuits and mix with a spoon until the mixture is grainy Pour half of the mixture into a cake pan Crush well on the bottom and refrigerate for 10 minutes In the meantime, take 250 g of ricotta cheese and add 50 g of sugar Also add 30 g of dark chocolate chips Mix well with a spoon Pour the cream into the pan Spread well Then pour the other half of the cookie mixture on top Spread well Let the cake rest in the fridge for at least 2 hours and it's ready !!! Eat and enjoy!