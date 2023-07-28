French Tourist Documents Experience in Sicily as Wildfires Rage

A French tourist holidaying in southern Italy documented her experience while a wildfire burned nearby on July 25.

Video taken by Katia Ingrid shows a glowing orange sky as smoke billows from a nearby wildfire in Marinello, northeast Sicily.

Ingrid told Storyful she was having lunch with a friend when they noticed the sky begin to change color. She added that the area started to fill with smoke and make it difficult to breathe so they decided to return to their car.

“When we reached the car, we could see the flames on the hill really close,” she continued. “Luckily, my friend is a good driver and did not panic. We managed to drive away,” Ingrid said.

At least three people have been killed by wildfires on the island in recent days, according to the office of regional president Renato Schifani on July 25. Credit: Katia Ingrid via Storyful