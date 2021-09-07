French Spider-Man climbs skyscraper with three others

Robert is usually alone when he climbs. But this time round, three young climbers joined the 60 year-old athlete who says he'll continue climbing until his body tells him to stop.

He picked the Total Energies tower rising at 187 metres (613 feet) above the ground. It was the 11th time he climbed this particular tower.

French climbers Leo Urban, Alexis Landot and Polish climber Marcin Banot - who dubbed themselves as the Three Musketeers for the occasion - are all experienced climbers. But this was a big first to do it with Robert, a legend to them.

It took them around one hour to climb to the top where police were waiting. Robert is used to this, being scooped up by police at the top of a skyscraper and staying in custody for sometimes several hours afterwards.