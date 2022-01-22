French protesters march against vaccine pass

France's Constitutional Council on Friday (January 21) approved with conditions the country's new COVID-19 vaccine pass, which will require people aged 16 and above to show proof of vaccination to enter public places like bars, restaurants and cinemas.

Protesters marched across the River Seine towards the health ministry to protest against the pass they call a violation of personal freedoms.

Some people resisting the vaccine say they have been made to feel like second-class citizens, and have branded the measures as "apartheid" and divisive.