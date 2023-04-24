French pianist Charlotte Reinhardt reconnects with herself on intimate album 'Colors'

The great-niece of the late gypsy jazz legend Django Reinhardt, French pianist Charlotte Reinhardt was immersed in music from a tender age. She started out playing classical piano before exploring other horizons like jazz and more experimental music. She recently released a beautiful contemplative album called "Colors". The musician tells FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot about how she composed the record during the Covid-19 lockdown. Confined to her apartment with her cat Carlotine (whom she calls her muse), she says the period brought her unprecedented creative freedom.

We also look at releases from Franco-American jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, Danish vocalist Nana Rashid and American rock band The National.



