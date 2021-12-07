French nightclubs await news of compensation after orders to close
France's small business minister will later outline details of compensation for the nightclub and events industries, after the announcement that clubs would be forced to close for four weeks from this Friday, due to rising coronavirus cases. Nightclub owners have said they feel unfairly targeted by the measures, after being closed for 16 months until July of this year. Also today, we look at the latest twist in the debt troubles facing the Chinese property developer Evergrande.